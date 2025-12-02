The Ideal Home Awards are back for 2026, celebrating their sixth year of honouring the very best in homes and interiors. Now a key fixture in the calendar, the awards continue to showcase the very best in design and innovation. This year’s event promises to be the most exciting yet, with the addition of expert guest judges joining the Ideal Home editorial team, expanded coverage and an exclusive in-person celebration in June.

The Ideal Home Awards 2026 features over 100 categories judged by an expert panel of Ideal Home editors and guest industry leaders. The winners will be unveiled at an exclusive ceremony in June and celebrated in a special supplement, included in the July 2026 issue of Ideal Home magazine, alongside dedicated online coverage on Idealhome.co.uk in June. There will also be social amplification of the winners and event.

Entries are open online, so don’t miss your chance to be part of the biggest Ideal Home Awards yet!